Affidavit analysis
Mamunul Haque earns Tk 1.3m from teaching, business
Maulana Md Mamunul Haque, ameer of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, earns Tk 1.3 million annually through business and teaching.
This information has been learned from the affidavit Mamunul Haque submitted to the Election Commission (EC) ahead of the 13th parliamentary election.
He submitted the affidavit to the EC to contest from the Dhaka-13 constituency. He has also submitted a nomination paper to contest from the Bagerhat-1 constituency.
The EC has published the affidavits of candidates on its website.
Mamunul Haque, 53, mentioned Lalbagh in Dhaka as his permanent address and Mohammadpur in Dhaka as his present address.
In the affidavit, the Khelafat Majlis ameer mentioned teaching as his profession. His educational qualification is Master’s/MBA.
Sources of income
According to the affidavit, Mamunul Haque earns a total of Tk 1,315,334 annually – Tk 656,890 from teaching and Tk 658,444 from business.
Movable, immovable assets
Among his movable assets, Mamunul Haque has Tk 8,302,837 in cash, and Tk 100,000 invested in bonds, loans, and shares of companies listed and not listed on the stock exchange. He owns furniture worth Tk 200,000. In total, his movable assets are valued at more than Tk 8.6 million.
His immovable assets include non-agricultural land, with an acquisition value of Tk 8,188,558. Combined, his movable and immovable assets amount to around Tk 16.8 million.
Income tax details
In his income tax return, Mamunul Haque showed an income of Tk 876,890. He paid Tk 49,034 as income tax. In the tax return, he reported total assets worth Tk 16,791,395.
Case details
According to the affidavit, Mamunul Haque currently has three criminal cases pending against him. Of these, one case has been stayed by the High Court, while the remaining two cases are currently at the trial and investigation stages.
From 2012 to 2021, a total of 38 criminal cases were filed against Mamunul Haque. These cases were either disposed of, withdrawn, or he was acquitted. The highest number of cases—19—were filed in 2021.