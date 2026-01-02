Mamunul Haque earns Tk 1.3m from teaching, business

Maulana Md Mamunul Haque, ameer of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, earns Tk 1.3 million annually through business and teaching.

This information has been learned from the affidavit Mamunul Haque submitted to the Election Commission (EC) ahead of the 13th parliamentary election.

He submitted the affidavit to the EC to contest from the Dhaka-13 constituency. He has also submitted a nomination paper to contest from the Bagerhat-1 constituency.