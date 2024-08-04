At least 97 die across country on a day of carnage

The country experienced a day of unprecedented turmoil on Sunday as at least 97 people, including 14 policemen, died in day-long clashes centering the non-cooperation movement called by Students Against Discrimination (SAD).

The clashes rocked nook and corners of the country today after the platform rolled out its one-point demand seeking the resignation of the government and announced non-cooperation movement on Saturday.

The protesters in thousands took to streets and engaged with pitched battles against police members and ruling party activists. Report of fighting started appearing since the morning.

Sirajganj saw the highest number of death toll on Sunday as at least 22 people including 13 policemen died there. The police members were killed inside Enayetpur police station in the district.

A total of 14 policemen have been killed across the country with a total of 13 in Enayatpur police station in Sirajganj, said the police headquarters. One policeman has been killed in Cumilla’s Eliotganj, it added.

Dhaka, Feni and Lakshmipur saw eight each deaths while six Awami League leaders were lynched in Narsingdi.

The eight dead in the capital includes three students and a leader of AL’s Dhaka city north unit named Anwarul Islam.

At least six leaders and activists of ruling AL were beaten to death, after they had opened fire at the demonstrators at Madhabdi upazila in Narsingdi.

The incident took place at the ablution room of a mosque near the Madhabdi municipality building around 1:30 pm.

Three of the deceased are – Delwar Hossain, chairman of Chardighaldi union parishad; Delwar Hossain, president of Matsyajibi League's Madhabdi town unit; and Moniruzzaman Bhuiyan, former president of Swechasebak League’s Narsingdi district unit.