Why did Umama Fatema suddenly say no relations with NCP?

“I am not associated with the new political party, the National Citizen Party (NCP). I have no personal connection of any kind with NCP,” wrote Umama Fatema, a leader of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, in a Facebook post.

Explaining why she made the post, Umama said that despite not joining NCP, many people still try to view her through the lens of this new party.

That is why she felt the need to clarify her position publicly.

Umama Fatema is a student in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Dhaka. During the July mass uprising, she served as the member secretary of the Dhaka University chapter of the Student Federation, the student wing of the Ganosamhati Andolon. She was one of the prominent female leaders at the forefront of the anti-discrimination movement during the uprising.

Following the uprising, in October last year, the organisational structure of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement was restructured, and Umama was appointed as its spokesperson.