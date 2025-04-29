Why did Umama Fatema suddenly say no relations with NCP?
“I am not associated with the new political party, the National Citizen Party (NCP). I have no personal connection of any kind with NCP,” wrote Umama Fatema, a leader of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, in a Facebook post.
Explaining why she made the post, Umama said that despite not joining NCP, many people still try to view her through the lens of this new party.
That is why she felt the need to clarify her position publicly.
Umama Fatema is a student in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Dhaka. During the July mass uprising, she served as the member secretary of the Dhaka University chapter of the Student Federation, the student wing of the Ganosamhati Andolon. She was one of the prominent female leaders at the forefront of the anti-discrimination movement during the uprising.
Following the uprising, in October last year, the organisational structure of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement was restructured, and Umama was appointed as its spokesperson.
At that point, she stepped down from her position in the Student Federation. On 28 February, the National Citizen Party (NCP) was launched through a joint initiative of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the National Citizens’ Committee.
Many central leaders of the student movement have since joined NCP—but Umama did not. She remains actively involved in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which may soon undergo another organisational restructuring. There is speculation that Umama is a contender for a top leadership role in the restructured committee.
In a Facebook post on Monday night, Umama said, "A brief announcement for everyone. I am not affiliated with the new political party NCP. While many acquaintances of mine are part of that party, I personally have no connection to it. So, I kindly request that no NCP-related advice, organisational discussions, or proposals be brought to me. This will save time for both you and me.”
When asked today, Tuesday afternoon why she made such a post, speaking to Prothom Alo, Umama said, “I constantly face questions from journalists, the public, and people in political circles—questions like what my party is doing, or what our future plans are. Most of them want to discuss matters related to NCP. Due to this confusion, many try to perceive me as a representative of NCP. In other words, there is a tendency to view me through the lens of that party. That’s why I made the post—to make it clear that I am not involved with NCP.”
She also confirmed that she is still with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, adding, “The platform is not yet dissolved. Its committee will be restructured, and fresh activities will follow."