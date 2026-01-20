Padma Bridge earns Tk 30b in toll revenue

Built at a cost of Tk 307.7 billion, the Padma Bridge has generated more than Tk 30 billion in toll revenue over 43 months.

According to data from the Bangladesh Bridge Authority, the revenue was earned from the bridge’s inauguration on 25 June 2022 up to Tuesday.

All types of vehicles are required to pay tolls to cross the Padma Bridge. Separate toll rates have been fixed for different types of vehicles, including motorcycles, private cars, buses, and trucks.

Sources at the bridge authority said that around 22,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily on average. Average daily toll collection stands at Tk 25 million. In December alone, nearly Tk 820 million was collected in tolls.

The Padma Bridge, the country’s longest, connects Munshiganj and Shariatpur and links the southern and south-western regions with the capital. People from 21 districts in the region are benefiting from the bridge.