BBDN paves the way for inclusive opportunities in hospitality sector

On 18 July 2023 Sightsavers and Bangladesh Business & Disability Network (BBDN), in association with three local organisations of people with disabilities, Manikganj Disabled People’s Organization to Development, Narayanganj Sadar Upazila Protibondhi Unnayan Parishad and Tangail Disabled Peoples Organization to Development, organised a spot interview with Le Méridien, renowned for its exceptional hospitality under the Futuremakers project by Standard Chartered Global Foundation initiative at the Bangladesh Employers’ Federation Gulshan Office.

The aim of the spot interview was to break down barriers and create inclusive opportunities for persons with disabilities within the hospitality sector, allowing them to showcase their talents and skills. A total of 22 candidates with various disabilities, including hearing and speech impairments and physical disabilities participated in the interview.