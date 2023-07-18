BBDN paves the way for inclusive opportunities in hospitality sector

On 18 July 2023 Sightsavers and Bangladesh Business & Disability Network (BBDN), in association with three local organisations of people with disabilities, Manikganj Disabled People’s Organization to Development, Narayanganj Sadar Upazila Protibondhi Unnayan Parishad and Tangail Disabled Peoples Organization to Development, organised a spot interview with Le Méridien, renowned for its exceptional hospitality under the Futuremakers project by Standard Chartered Global Foundation initiative at the Bangladesh Employers’ Federation Gulshan Office.
The aim of the spot interview was to break down barriers and create inclusive opportunities for persons with disabilities within the hospitality sector, allowing them to showcase their talents and skills. A total of 22 candidates with various disabilities, including hearing and speech impairments and physical disabilities participated in the interview.
To ensure an unbiased evaluation process, three interview boards were established, each consisting of two representatives from Le Méridien and one representative from Sightsavers. This joint effort aimed to assess the candidates for various positions available within the organisation, including stewarding, public area attendant, and GSA - AYS.
Le Méridien, renowned for its exceptional hospitality, participated in the event with the following representatives: Constantinos S Gavriel (General Manager), Zubair Chowdhury (Director of Sales and Marketing), Emamul Haque (Assistant Director, HR), Nowshin Rahman Khondoker (Assistant Marketing Manager), Sheikh Ahmedul Haque (Medical Officer, HR), and Rema Paul (Assistant, HR).
Representatives from BBDN and Sightsavers Bangladesh were present to oversee the event and offer support. Aziza Ahmed (Head of Operations) and Golam Kibria (Senior Programme Manager) represented BBDN, while Talha Rahman, Masud Rana, and Safayeter Rahman, District Coordinators from Sightsavers Bangladesh, lent their expertise.
This spot interview event marks an important milestone in promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities within the hospitality sector. By partnering with organisations like Le Méridien, BBDN and Sightsavers aim to foster a supportive environment where talents are recognised and valued, irrespective of disabilities.