DSA handed over to ruling quarter as tool to silence critics, journalists

The Digital Security Act (DSA) has been handed over to ruling quarter as a tool to muzzle the critics, journalists and minorities.
The act is repressive, unconstitutional and against the spirit of freedom. Even after being reformed, it is difficult to take the draconian act to an acceptable level. That's why the act will have to be abolished.
The eminent citizens came up with this demand at a press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Tuesday.
From the press conference, they pressed seven demands, including the abolishment of DSA, withdrawal of DSA cases filed against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, other editors, journalists and people.
The executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, Iftekharuzzaman, said the law, enacted in the name of Digital Security Act, is actually a digital insecurity act. All citizens feel insecured. It cannot be said to be a Digital Security Act.
More to follow...