Govt moves to bring Sheikh Hasina back

Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul has said that a letter is being sent to India to bring back the deposed former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina—sentenced to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising—and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

At the same time, a decision will soon be made on whether any kind of ‘approach’ can be taken to the International Criminal Court to facilitate the return of these convicted individuals.

He said this at a press conference held on Thursday afternoon at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, arranged to brief the media on the decisions of the meeting of the Advisory Council of the interim government. Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam was also present.