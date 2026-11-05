Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury sent to jail in July uprising murder case

During the hearing, defence lawyer Chowdhury Mohammad Galib Ragib told the court, “Your Honour, we have not applied for bail on behalf of the accused. He is a journalist and an elderly person. Considering his physical illness and social status, we are seeking proper facilities (division) for him in jail.”

Prosecution lawyer Omar Faruk Faruqui said, “Accused Sobhan Chowdhury was one of the key accomplices of fascist Hasina. At different times, he secured various benefits, including the position of information adviser, by pleasing Sheikh Hasina. Using this position, he obtained unethical benefits and engaged in the business of trading television licences. During the student movement in July, he directly opposed it and created a narrative in favour of Sheikh Hasina. There is no reason to grant him division in jail. He is not a minister or an MP that he should receive division.”