Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury sent to jail in July uprising murder case
A court has ordered former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s information adviser and private television channel DBC Chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury to be sent to jail in a murder case filed over the killing of madrasa student Arif Hossain in Jatrabari, Dhaka, during the July uprising.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarah Farzana Haque passed the order today, Thursday, after following an appeal by the investigation officer of the case, Sub-Inspector (SI) Mohammad Amir Hossain of Jatrabari Police Station.
Prosecution lawyer Omar Faruk Faruqui confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Wearing a helmet, handcuffs and a bulletproof vest, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury was brought from the court lockup to the dock under police security at 3:50pm.
At that time, the police removed his helmet, bulletproof vest and handcuffs from one hand. He spoke with his lawyers and several family members. Later, at 4:01pm, the judge entered the courtroom.
During the hearing, defence lawyer Chowdhury Mohammad Galib Ragib told the court, “Your Honour, we have not applied for bail on behalf of the accused. He is a journalist and an elderly person. Considering his physical illness and social status, we are seeking proper facilities (division) for him in jail.”
Prosecution lawyer Omar Faruk Faruqui said, “Accused Sobhan Chowdhury was one of the key accomplices of fascist Hasina. At different times, he secured various benefits, including the position of information adviser, by pleasing Sheikh Hasina. Using this position, he obtained unethical benefits and engaged in the business of trading television licences. During the student movement in July, he directly opposed it and created a narrative in favour of Sheikh Hasina. There is no reason to grant him division in jail. He is not a minister or an MP that he should receive division.”
At this point, the defence lawyers again applied for division for the accused.
The judge said, “He will receive the facilities he is entitled to under the Jail Code. I will put that in writing.”
At around 3:30pm yesterday, Wednesday, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury was taken to the Detective Branch (DB) office from the private TV station DBC office in the capital's Mohakhali area. At that time, police also took DBC chief crime reporter, Rajib Ghosh. However, he was later released.
In connection with the incident, Arif's father, Mohammad Yusuf, filed a case with Jatrabari Police Station on 26 August 2024 against 233 people, including Sheikh Hasina.
The investigation officer of the case, SI Mohammad Amir Hossain, told Prothom Alo that Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury is named as accused No. 53 in the case.