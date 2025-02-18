Chief adviser’s press secretary promoted to senior secy
Interim government chief adviser professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus’ press secretary Shafiqul Alam has been promoted to senior secretary today. The decision was disclosed in a notification published by the public administration ministry. He has been in the rank of secretary since taking over as the press secretary.
The interim government led by Dr. Muhammad Yunus was sworn in on 8 August following the deposition of the Awami League government on 5 August at the face of a mass uprising of students and people.
On 14 August, news agency AFP’s then Bangladesh bureau chief Shafiqul Alam was appointed the press secretary of the chief adviser. He was appointed on contractual basis with the rank of a secretary.
The new public administration ministry notification says Shafiqul Alam has been given the rank of senior secretary at the post of chief adviser’s press secretary.