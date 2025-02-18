Chief adviser’s press secretary promoted to senior secy

Interim government chief adviser professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus’ press secretary Shafiqul Alam has been promoted to senior secretary today. The decision was disclosed in a notification published by the public administration ministry. He has been in the rank of secretary since taking over as the press secretary.

The interim government led by Dr. Muhammad Yunus was sworn in on 8 August following the deposition of the Awami League government on 5 August at the face of a mass uprising of students and people.