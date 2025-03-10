Magura child still on life support, condition unchanged
The physical condition of the child from Magura remains the same as before.
The child has been kept on life support at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in the pediatric department of Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.
This has been learned from speaking to a physician from the medical board formed with specialist physicians for the child’s treatment and from speaking to the child’s relatives in the morning today, Monday.
At the dead of last night, news of the child’s condition improving spread on social media. Various posts stated that the ventilator was removed as the child's condition improved. And, the child is kept at the PICU now.
However, the physicians and the relatives of the child have confirmed that the information is not true.
A member of the medical board told Prothom Alo on Monday morning that the life support has not been removed even once. The child is still in critical condition. Her condition remains unchanged. She’s struggling for her life.
A cousin of the child told Prothom Alo that the physician has told them that her condition is still the same. She’s still on life support.
Mother of the child has filed a case on charges of rape while this eight-year-old child was in her elder sister’s in-laws house.
The child’s brother-in-law along with his father, mother and brother has been put on remand.
The court in Magura granted seven days of remand for the father-in-law to the victim’s sister while the other three have been placed on a five-day remand each.
The mother in-law to the victim’s sister had taken the child in an unconscious state to the Magura 250-bed hospital around 11:30 am last Thursday. Later, the mother of the child arrived in the hospital. On the same day, she was sent to Faridpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment in the afternoon.
From there she was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday night. Later, she was put on life support on Friday night. The child in a critical condition was shifted from Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s PICU to the Combined Military Hospital in on Saturday evening.
An eight-member medical board with specialist physicians led by the CMH chief surgeon has been formed. There are surgical specialists, plastic surgeon, physicians from gynecology and obstetrics department, pediatric neurology department, anesthesia department, paediatric cardiology department, urology department, and thoracic surgery department on the medical board.