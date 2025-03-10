Magura child still on life support, condition unchanged

The physical condition of the child from Magura remains the same as before.

The child has been kept on life support at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in the pediatric department of Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.

This has been learned from speaking to a physician from the medical board formed with specialist physicians for the child’s treatment and from speaking to the child’s relatives in the morning today, Monday.

At the dead of last night, news of the child’s condition improving spread on social media. Various posts stated that the ventilator was removed as the child's condition improved. And, the child is kept at the PICU now.