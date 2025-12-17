Ilias Ali was killed after abduction: Tajul Islam

BNP leader M Ilias Ali was murdered after abduction 13 years ago, said Mohammad Tajul Islam, Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

He said this information has been obtained based on information during ICT investigation of enforced disappearance.

He disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday after the submission of formal charges at the tribunal in a case accusing sacked Major General Ziaul Ahsan of enforced disappearance and killings.

The investigation has brought allegations against him for the enforced disappearance and subsequent killing of more than a hundred people.

Ilias Ali was the organising secretary of the BNP. A former general secretary of Chhatra Dal, he was elected twice as a member of parliament from the Sylhet-2 constituency. In April 2012, Ilias Ali was picked up from near his residence in Banani, Dhaka, and has remained missing ever since.