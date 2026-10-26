TIB calls for withdrawal of IGP’s remarks and accountability

Recalling past experiences, the TIB Executive Director said, “The conviction of police officers in the Sinha murder case, along with allegations reported in connection with the verdict that crossfire was used to extort money, torture people and kill them, serves as a reminder of the horrific nature of this practice. The killing of Teknaf municipal councillor Ekramul Haque in a purported gunfight also raised serious questions, particularly following the release of an audio recording by his family and allegations of murder. The convictions of former RAB officials in the Narayanganj seven-murder case provide another judicially established example of the criminal abuse of power by law enforcement agencies."

"Despite thousands of such experiences, and amid public expectations for police reform and broader state reform, the police chief is once again raising the prospect of crossfire. He must answer the question of what lessons the police have learned from past crimes," he added.

Iftekharuzzaman further said, “Such reckless and ill-considered remarks by the police chief could be perceived as an implicit licence for unlawful use of force at the field level. When the person responsible for ensuring that the force operates within the law presents crossfire as an alternative, questions about his sense of responsibility and suitability for leadership inevitably arise. How can the public trust that, under his leadership, citizens’ lives and legal protections will be safeguarded? On the other hand, on 14 September, the Law Minister stated that the government would not resort to crossfire to combat terrorism and that existing laws were sufficient to tackle terrorism. Why, then, is the police chief raising the prospect of crossfire subject to government approval? The government must clearly explain this inconsistency and specify how accountability will be ensured for implementing its declared position.”