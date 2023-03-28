Price hike of contraceptives concerns reproductive health

At this time of price hike in almost all sorts of goods, contraceptives didn’t stay behind either as prices of birth control pills and condoms have increased in the country.

Among them, price of the condom has gone up by 50 to 60 per cent. Retail sellers say that price hike has reduced the sales of condoms especially. Marketing companies, however, claim that their supply didn’t decrease that much.

Demographers and public health experts are speculating a rise in abortion and sexually transmitted diseases in consequence of birth control items’ prices going up.

The rate of using modern contraception methods in the country is now 52 per cent. Of the modern methods, oral contraceptive pills are used the most. Next comes injections and condoms.

Government provided contraceptives are more common in the rural areas. Majority of the city dwellers rely on pharmacies for these items.