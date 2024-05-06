Sundarbans fire remains under control: Cabinet secretary
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Monday informed the cabinet that the fire in the Sundarbans remains under control but he didn't mention the fire has been doused completely.
Briefing journalists after the meeting, cabinet secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain said the home minister informed the cabinet that the fire in the Sundarbans is now under control.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the cabinet meeting at her office (PMO) in the capital.
The cabinet secretary further said the home minister also informed the meeting that the situation in the Sundarbans will be monitored for few days as forest fire is not like usual fire.
In case of forest fire, it can be seemed that fire has been doused but it can again spread blaze, he said.
Md. Mahbub Hossain also said direct flight operation between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan is going to resume as the cabinet has approved the draft of an agreement relating to flight operations between the two countries.
In 1993, direct flight operation between the two countries began through an agreement but the flight operation in this route was shut in 2005, he said.
The cabinet secretary said now Uzbekistan expressed interest to resume the flight operation.
Draft of Antiquities Act was placed in the cabinet meeting but it didn't get approval, he said.
The cabinet gave directives to revise some portions in the draft to place it again, he said.