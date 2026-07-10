What is causing landslides? The blame is no secret

As if the season of death has returned to the hills. Much like the global climate crisis, this disaster is also man-made. It is a structural murder. Neither the state nor the neoliberal system can escape blame. The root cause is the brutal slicing of hills and the forced change of their topography. It is no secret how or by whom this injustice continues to be carried out.

Back in 2007, I wrote, "Unless hill cutting stops, the procession of deaths will not." For nearly two decades, the state has continued to deny the science of hills. Across the country, hills have been cut, carved up and devastated. Mountain ecosystems and natural landscapes have been destroyed.

Poor, landless people from the plains, unfamiliar with life in the hills, have been pushed into these areas to serve demographic politics. Commercial plantations of teak, tobacco and acacia, species alien to hill soils, have replaced native vegetation.