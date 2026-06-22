BGB deployed in 5 districts to maintain law and order until 30 June
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been deployed in five districts across the country to help maintain normal law and order and address potential security risks.
According to a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs, BGB members have been deployed in Cox’s Bazar, Madaripur, Sherpur, Gazipur and Moulvibazar districts.
The paramilitary force will carry out duties from Monday evening until June 30 in coordination with the respective district administrations and law enforcement agencies, said BGB headquarters Public Relations Officer Md Shariful Islam.
He said BGB personnel have also been kept on standby for immediate deployment in other districts if required.
The deployment comes as part of efforts to ensure public safety and maintain a stable law and order situation across the country.
BGB remains prepared at all times to maintain law and order, ensure public security and respond to any situation involving national interests, the official added.