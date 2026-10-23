Four banned BCL leaders handed over to police during BCS protesters’ hunger strike

Police said four leaders of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League were taken to a police station from a hunger strike by candidates excluded from the gazette for the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination, held in front of the Raju Sculpture at Dhaka University.

The incident took place at around 12:15 am early Friday. Police said the four men admitted at the scene that they had held positions in Chhatra League.

According to eyewitnesses and police, candidates excluded from the gazette for the 45th BCS examination began their hunger strike at the Raju Sculpture on Wednesday afternoon.