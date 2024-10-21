Only 1pc newspaper pays income tax regularly

Only one per cent of newspapers in Bangladesh pays income tax to the government. Only six newspaper publishing companies submitted their annual income tax returns and paid the tax to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) in the last financial year (2023-24). However, a total of 28 companies in this sector submitted their tax returns. Of these, 22 had no taxable income.

According to the statistics of the Directorate of Films and Publications (DFP) of the information and broadcasting ministry in August, 584 daily newspapers are published from Dhaka and elsewhere. The newspapers that paid income tax in the last financial year were Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, Samakal, Financial Express, Bangladesh Pratidin (East-West Media Group) and Dainik Azadi published from Chattogram. According to NBR sources, the six newspapers pay an average of Tk 250 million as corporate tax every year.

The rates of corporate tax on newspapers are high. Besides, newspapers have to pay high duty on import of newsprint. However, newspaper circulation and advertisements are declining. The newspaper owners have been demanding for exemption of corporate tax and zero tariff on import of newsprint for a while, which is not fulfilled.

Prothom Alo’s publisher company Mediastar Limited is registered under Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU). This organisation pays the highest tax in the media category. Mediastar has been paying an average of Tk 100 to 120 million in income tax annually for the past few years. The rest of the newspaper publishing houses are registered taxpayers of tax zone-5. Dainik Azadi is registered in Chattogram tax zone.