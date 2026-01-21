Simeen Rahman exempted in one case, granted bail in another

Simeen Rahman, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Transcom Group, and five others have been exempted in one of two cases filed by her sister.

In another case, they have been granted bail by a Dhaka court.

The court relieved Simeen Rahman and five others after accepting the final report in a case filed against them on charges of fraud involving forged signatures.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sefatullah passed the order on Wednesday after a hearing.