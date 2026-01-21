Simeen Rahman exempted in one case, granted bail in another
Simeen Rahman, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Transcom Group, and five others have been exempted in one of two cases filed by her sister.
In another case, they have been granted bail by a Dhaka court.
The court relieved Simeen Rahman and five others after accepting the final report in a case filed against them on charges of fraud involving forged signatures.
Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sefatullah passed the order on Wednesday after a hearing.
Those relieved along with Simeen Rahman are her mother and Transcom Group chairperson Shahnaz Rahman, her son Zaraif Ayat Hossain, and Transcom Group directors Md Kamrul Hassan and Md Fokhruzzaman Bhuiyan.
Simeen Rahman’s sister, Shahzreh Huq, filed the case with Gulshan police station on 22 February 2024.
After completing the investigation, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Inspector Md Tarequl Islam recently submitted the final report to the court.
The report said that Simeen Rahman is the biological sister of the complainant and Shahnaz Rahman is her biological mother.
Due to a family dispute, the complainant alleged that her forged signatures, along with those of her father Latifur Rahman, brother and sons, were used in a deed of settlement.
During his lifetime, Latifur Rahman had executed a deed of settlement regarding the distribution of his shares and the management of the company.
In this case, forensic examination conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) found the signatures of Latifur Rahman, as well as those of the complainant Shahzreh Huq and her brothers Arshad Waliur Rahman, to be genuine. Based on this, the investigating officer submitted the final report.
In the report, the investigating officer noted that during the investigation he reviewed the deed of settlement, and the signatures contained therein were proven to be genuine through forensic examination. In addition, no evidence was found against the accused. Therefore, their acquittal was recommended.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Simeen Rahman’s lawyer Siddique Ullah Miah said that the complainant had already received all the property under the deed of settlement.
After taking possession of the property two years ago, she had also mentioned it in her income tax file. Two years later, those seeking to damage the business reputation of Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman and destroy the institution colluded with the complainant to file one false and harassing case after another. So far, three cases have been proven false one by one.
Bail in another case
In another case filed on allegations of fraud in share transfer involving her sister, Simeen Rahman and five others were granted bail. Others granted bail include Transcom Group chairperson Shahnaz Rahman and directors Md Kamrul Hassan, Md Mosaddeq, and Abu Yusuf Md Siddiq.
In this case, the court accepted the charge sheet submitted by police against six accused, including Simeen Rahman, on Wednesday.
After accepting the charge sheet, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sefatullah granted bail to Md Kamrul Hasan, Md Mosaddeq and Abu Yusuf Md Siddiq. Later, Shahnaz Rahman and Simeen Rahman appeared before the court of Magistrate Jewel Rana at the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court and secured bail.
PBI Inspector Syed Sajedur Rahman submitted the charge sheet in this case to the court on 11 January.
It is to mention that out of a total of four cases filed against Simeen Rahman, final reports have already been submitted in three cases, including this one. By court order, she and the others have been acquitted in all three cases.