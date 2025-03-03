July-August murals celebrate courage, determination of Bangladeshis: EU Commissioner Lahbib

Visiting EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, unveiled a pictorial album ‘Bangladesh 36 July, 2024’ capturing the diverse wall art, depicting emotions of the July August movement, which eventually led to a seismic political transformation in Bangladesh.

At the launching ceremony held today, Monday, in front of the book shop Bookworm at Justice Shahabudidn Park, Gulshan 2, the EU Ambassador to Bangladesh, Michael Miller and Head of Press, Political and Trade, Bernd Spanier, were present along with other members of Ms Lahbib’s entourage and the EU Delegation in Bangladesh.