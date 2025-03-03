July-August murals celebrate courage, determination of Bangladeshis: EU Commissioner Lahbib
Visiting EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, unveiled a pictorial album ‘Bangladesh 36 July, 2024’ capturing the diverse wall art, depicting emotions of the July August movement, which eventually led to a seismic political transformation in Bangladesh.
At the launching ceremony held today, Monday, in front of the book shop Bookworm at Justice Shahabudidn Park, Gulshan 2, the EU Ambassador to Bangladesh, Michael Miller and Head of Press, Political and Trade, Bernd Spanier, were present along with other members of Ms Lahbib’s entourage and the EU Delegation in Bangladesh.
A collection of art work of the July-August movement was also on display as one of the artists, Syeda Maisha, gave a tour of the art on display to the Commissioner, explaining the student-led movement which morphed into a nationwide uprising involving people of all social classes.
“The paintings capture a wide variety of emotions from a sense of indignation in the face of repressive measures to the unity of the youth to bring down a system which had become oppressive to the undaunted spirit that defied all barriers,” said Maisha while relating the underlying emotions that inspired the art work.
Terming the art work ‘very moving’ and acknowledging that art always celebrates a universal struggle to establish human rights, Ms Lahbib, observed, "The colourful murals capture the horror of repression and the hope of a country in transition. These murals are timeless, addressing values like freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, non-discrimination, the right to life, the prohibition of torture and the rule of law.”
There is both tragedy and desire for transition in the art work, she stressed.
The book, unique in its design, showcases different wall art across the capital, chronicling the vital moments of the July August movement and the common desires for a democratic, open, liberal and inclusive Bangladesh.
While touring the art work, artist Maisha pointed at the painting of fictional superhero Spiderman holding a Bangladesh flag as a metaphor stating that in the struggle for justice and democracy, the super hero was also with Bangladesh.
“Even after seven months of taking responsibility of the Bangladesh Delegation, I am impressed by the aesthetic dynamics of the wall art and their poignant underlying messages,” remarked EU Ambassador, Michael Miller.
The Commissioner said: “Bangladesh can rely on the European Union. We are a strong and reliable humanitarian, development and trading partner.”
You can count on my support and the support of the European Union, Lahbib added.