Fuel being imported at higher prices to avoid shortages

The government has taken various initiatives to avert an energy crisis amid the war. It has already purchased two cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the spot market at higher prices.

Businesses are also importing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at increased costs. At the same time, the cabinet and the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources have issued several directives aimed at conserving energy.

Sources at the Energy and Mineral Resources Division say there is no reason for panic regarding the energy situation. The country has not run out of fuel oil reserves. Considering the war situation, supply has been reduced by 10 per cent.

Many people are reportedly buying and stockpiling diesel, creating fear among consumers over a potential shortage. Petrol stations are allowed to store fuel, but monitoring has been intensified to prevent the creation of an artificial crisis.