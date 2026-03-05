Concerns over oil and gas, conservation measures already instructed

War has spread across the Middle East. Iran’s attack last Monday forced the shutdown of the largest fuel refinery in Saudi Arabia. On the same day, Qatar halted production and supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Strait of Hormuz, which carries twenty per cent of the world’s fuel supply, is also closed. This has disrupted fuel supplies globally. In Bangladesh, fears of an energy shortage have emerged. Consequently, the government has already issued instructions to conserve oil and gas.

Sources at the energy and mineral resources division say that daily gas demand is 38 billion cubic feet. Of this, 26 to 27 billion cubic feet had been supplied. From Wednesday, supply was reduced by 2 billion cubic feet. Gas supply to the fertiliser and electricity sectors has been cut. Reduced electricity generation may cause some load-shedding. In some areas, households may face difficulties in obtaining cooking gas.

Bangladesh is almost entirely dependent on imported fuel. All crude oil comes from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, while refined fuel is imported from various countries. In addition, 35 per cent of the country’s gas demand is met by imported LNG, the majority of which comes from the Middle East. The ongoing war has created uncertainty over these imports.