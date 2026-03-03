Global oil, gas shipping costs surge as Iran vows to close Strait of Hormuz

Global oil and gas shipping rates soared, with ​supertanker costs in the Middle East hitting all-time highs, as the US-Iran conflict intensified after Tehran targeted ships passing through ‌the Strait of Hormuz, according to shipping data and industry sources on Tuesday.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman, which carries around one-fifth of oil consumed globally as well as large quantities of liquefied natural gas, has ground to a near halt after vessels in the area were hit as Iran retaliated to US ​and Israeli strikes.

The disruption and fears of prolonged closure have caused oil and European natural gas prices to jump, with Brent ​crude futures up nearly 10 per cent this week as the conflict triggered multiple oil and gas shutdowns in the ⁠Middle East.