No immediate risk of fuel shortage even if Strait of Hormuz closes

After the United States and Israel carried out strikes, a warning was broadcast over maritime radio on Saturday night advising vessels to stop sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement has created uncertainty in import-export trade that relies heavily on the Middle East. However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera on Sunday that currently there is no plan to close the Strait of Hormuz.

Businesspeople and energy sector insiders say that even if the strait were closed, there would be no immediate fuel shortage. However, if the situation continues for a prolonged period, pressure could mount on supply chains.

Bangladesh conducts trade with seven countries through the Strait of Hormuz: Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Because of the ongoing conflict, transport risks have also increased through the Gulf of Oman, which lies beside the strait.

Ships travelling from the Persian Gulf pass through the Strait of Hormuz and then the Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal before reaching Bangladesh.