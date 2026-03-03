Iran ‘will burn any ship’ trying to pass through Hormuz: Revolutionary Guards’ General

A general in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards threatened on Monday to “burn any ship” seeking to navigate the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for oil and gas shipments.

“We will burn any ship that tries to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” General Sardar Jabbari said in a post on the Guards’ Telegram channel. “We will also attack oil pipelines and will not allow a single drop of oil to leave the region. Oil price will reach $200 in the coming days.”