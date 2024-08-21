Police official’s son killed by the police

Parvin Akter, mother of Imam Hasan Bhuiyan Tayim,19, who was killed in police firing, said, “Police official’s son was killed by the police. Is this what my husband deserved after serving the force? How many shots had they fired to kill my son? My son wasn’t any criminal. I want justice.”

Imam Hasan is the son of Md. Moynal Hossain, senior sub-inspector at the Rajarbagh Police Lines. He was killed in police firing during a clash centering the quota reform movement near the Kazla pedestrian bridge on 20 July.

Moynal Hossain, who has been serving the police force for 27 years, has mentally broken down after his son’s death. Imam Hasan was a 12th grader at the Government Adamjee Nagar MW College in Narayanganj.

Moynal Hasan’s family used to live in a rented house opposite to the Kazla pedestrian bridge in East Rasulpur. But they had to leave the house as there were thousands of memories of their son in there. Therefore, the family moved to a new house in the Madartek area.