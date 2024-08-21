Student movement
Police official’s son killed by the police
Parvin Akter, mother of Imam Hasan Bhuiyan Tayim,19, who was killed in police firing, said, “Police official’s son was killed by the police. Is this what my husband deserved after serving the force? How many shots had they fired to kill my son? My son wasn’t any criminal. I want justice.”
Imam Hasan is the son of Md. Moynal Hossain, senior sub-inspector at the Rajarbagh Police Lines. He was killed in police firing during a clash centering the quota reform movement near the Kazla pedestrian bridge on 20 July.
Moynal Hossain, who has been serving the police force for 27 years, has mentally broken down after his son’s death. Imam Hasan was a 12th grader at the Government Adamjee Nagar MW College in Narayanganj.
Moynal Hasan’s family used to live in a rented house opposite to the Kazla pedestrian bridge in East Rasulpur. But they had to leave the house as there were thousands of memories of their son in there. Therefore, the family moved to a new house in the Madartek area.
This correspondent spoke to Imam Hasan’s mother Parvin Akter, his elder brother Rabiul Awal and his aunt Imam Hasan in that house. Zahid Hasan, another brother of Imam Hasan studies at the Moscow University of Science and Technology.
The Awami League government imposed a curfew across the country on 19 July. On 20 July, curfew was relaxed for two hours from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Meanwhile, the movement intensified in Jatrabari and Imam joined the protesters there.
Despite the risk, Imam’s mother used to accompany her son some days thinking if something bad happened to her son. She used to sit on the footpaths carrying his son’s bag in a comparatively safer place waiting for his return.
On the day of the incident, Imam went out with his friend to have tea with friends at the Liton Store near the Kazla pedestrian bridge. Before getting out he asked his mother to make some bread for him. It was his last meal. He went out after having the meal.
Half an hour later, she got the news that her son was shot by the police. Although the place of the incident was very near their home, she didn’t find the body of his son upon reaching there. She only saw blood there. Parvin Akter was informed about his son’s death in the night. She also saw the video footage of the incident which went viral on social media.
The video footage shows her son was shot from point blank range. One of his friends was trying to drag him. However, at one point that friend also had to leave him seeing no other option. But the police kept on firing. Her son was still alive at the time.
‘The number of bullet wounds can’t be counted’
According to the inquest report of Imam Hasan, “There are four holes from his elbow to the wrist. There are nearly 100 wounds from head to toe.”
However, citing Imam’s father, the inquest report further said the victim was beaten and shot by the protesters.
Speaking regarding this to Prothom Alo, Moynal Hossain said, the police officials on duty prepared the report as ordered by the top officials. He said he was told that there was an order from the high ups to write holes instead of bullet wounds in the inquest reports.
According to a Daily Star report, after identifying the body on 20 July at the morgue, Moynul Hossain called a top official over the phone and asked, “How many bullets are needed to kill a man, Sir?”
Preparation for lodging a case
Imam Hasan’s elder brother Rabiul Awal told Prothom Alo, “After getting the video footage, we came to know that the man who was calling my father again and again seeking information was the police member who killed my brother. I went to top police officials with my father. Although they consoled us, they didn’t advise us to take any legal action. Rather they told my father to not take any step as the police were going to lodge a case over the killing.”
Rabiul Awal said they are preparing to take legal actions to ensure justice for his slain brother. He said, “My grandfather was a policeman. My uncle Joynal Abedin served the Bangladesh Army. My father is a police official. My brother Imam Hasan also wanted to be a police member. I want the person who killed my brother to be brought to book.”
Couldn’t save my friend
The person who was seen dragging Imam Hasan after he was shot in the video is Rahat Hossain. He spoke to Prothom Alo in front of the Liton Store in the Kazla area.
Rahat said he along with Imam Hasan and Shahriar Azad were having tea at the Liton Store. Suddenly some police officials appeared and started beating them. At one point, a police official shot Imam. The police members were still firing when he was dragging Imam from behind. He was also shot in his leg.
Rahat said, “I didn’t leave him even after he was shot. I was dragging him from behind. But I felt immense pain in my leg as I was shot too. Imam was saying, ‘I can’t move. Leave me here.’ He was still alive. I learnt about his death two days later.”
Rahat still can’t walk properly. He said, “My failure to save my friend will keep haunting me forever.”
The police also came for him. But he evaded the arrest with the help from the owner of the house where his family resides. After that, he went into hiding.
In another video, Shahriar Azad, a friend of Imam Hasan and Liton, owner of the Liton store, were seen dragging Imam Hasan from behind. But they could not lift him. Shahriar’s father also works in the police. But he didn’t want to disclose his identity. He was wearing a t-shirt of his father with a logo of Bangladesh police on the day of the incident.
Shahriar Azad said, “We told the police that he was the son of a police person. Please save him. One of the police then said we would but you leave the place at once. Otherwise, you will be shot too.”
After that he had to run away leaving his friend. But he immediately informed Imam Hasan’s family about the incident.
* This report appeared on the print and online versions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu