BSMMU VC again asks for govt residence  

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice Chancellor Sharfuddin Ahmed is seeking government accommodation. He has submitted an application to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works requesting the allocation of House No 38 on Elephant Road in the capital.

However, the ministry has stated that there is no provision to provide government accommodation to officers and employees of autonomous institutions.

This dispute over the allotment of a government house to the BSMMU vice-chancellor has been ongoing for more than a year and a half. According to the ministry, autonomous or specialised institutions should arrange for their own housing and seeking government accommodation is not appropriate.

Additionally, government employees currently reside in the house on Elephant Road. If the house is assigned to Professor Sharfuddin Ahmed, they would need to be evicted.