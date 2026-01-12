Started with Tk 500,000, now pays Tk 80m per month in salaries

The journey of the technology firm BD Calling IT began in 2017 with an investment of just Tk 500,000 and a team of seven employees. Over the past eight years, the organisation has expanded severalfold.

What started as a small enterprise has evolved into the Betopia Group, a conglomerate comprising 22 companies. Its workforce has grown to nearly 4,000. The company that began with half a million taka now pays Tk 80 million each month in employee salaries alone.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Betopia Group is engineer Muhammad Monir Hossain. Starting entirely from scratch, he has transformed Betopia into one of Bangladesh’s fastest-growing technology groups.

However, Monir Hossain’s entrepreneurial journey began earlier, in 2013, when he started working independently on international freelancing platforms such as oDesk and Alliance. As his workload steadily increased, he went on to establish BD Calling IT.