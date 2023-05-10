Bangladesh, Malaysia want to conclude bilateral FTA

Bangladesh and Malaysia have agreed to explore the possibility of concluding a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) in order to add further substance to the steadily increasing bilateral trade and economic relations between the two regional countries.

The issue was discussed at the third Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and Malaysia held at the foreign ministry in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen led the Bangladesh delegation, while a five-member Malaysian delegation was led by Norman Muhamad, deputy secretary general of the foreign ministry of Malaysia.

Describing Malaysia as an important investor country in Bangladesh, the foreign secretary encouraged for a greater flow of FDI from Malaysia, particularly in the Economic Zones of Bangladesh, for mutual benefit.

The entire gamut of the bilateral relations, including cooperation in the areas of trade & commerce, investment, energy, halal trade, tourism & culture, education, health, defence and security, agriculture, fisheries and livestock, ICT and telecommunication, shipping etc. came up for the discussion.