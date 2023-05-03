Hajj pilgrims can take US $1200 with them

A hajj pilgrim can carry US $1200 or equivalent amount in foreign currency for their entire trip to Saudi Arabia and the amount is separate from their total cost for the Hajj, reports news agency UNB.
The Foreign Exchange and Policy Department of Bangladesh Bank (BB) issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday and sent it to the banks for execution.
The same amount of foreign exchange was allowed for the pilgrims last year. Bangladesh Bank has given this instruction in light of a decision of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.
According to the circular, every Hajj pilgrim can take $1200 or its equivalent in foreign currency, apart from the total cost of Hajj. However, the travel quota will not apply to Hajj pilgrims. In this regard, the central bank has instructed to follow the prevailing regulations in the matter of foreign currency concession.