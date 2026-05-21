7 more children die from measles and symptoms
Seven more children have died in the country from measles and measles-related symptoms over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.
Of them, three died from measles, while four died after developing measles-related symptoms.
The information was published today, Thursday in the routine measles report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). It said the deaths occurred between 8:00 am on Wednesday and 8:00 am on Thursday.
The report shows that during the same period, 1,423 more children across the country developed symptoms of measles. Since 15 March, the total number of people showing measles-like symptoms has reached 59,279.
According to DGHS data, 208 new confirmed measles cases were recorded in the latest 24-hour period. Since 15 March, a total of 8,275 children have been diagnosed with measles in the country.
Since 15 March, 46,407 children with measles symptoms have been admitted to hospital. Of them, 42,336 have recovered and been discharged.
During the same period, 405 people have died from measles-related symptoms, while 83 have died from measles, bringing the total number of deaths to 488.