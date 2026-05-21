7 more children die from measles and symptoms

Seven more children have died in the country from measles and measles-related symptoms over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

Of them, three died from measles, while four died after developing measles-related symptoms.

The information was published today, Thursday in the routine measles report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). It said the deaths occurred between 8:00 am on Wednesday and 8:00 am on Thursday.