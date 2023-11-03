PM Hasina instructs AL men to ensure people's voting right

She directed her party men to remove the thinking from their head that "now they (BNP) are not there, we will win, or what will happen if we don't get a seat? We will get the rest of the seats and form the government."

"This thought will bring disaster," she said, adding, "So, the decision that will be given (by us) has to be abided by."

Sheikh Hasina also urged her party leaders and activists to create resistance against the arsonists in every area in an organized manner, taking the people on their side.

"Now, you will have to build resistance against these arsonists in every area, not only in Dhaka city," she said.

In addition, the prime minister asked her party men to give the protection of the public lives and property by finding out and handing over the culprits behind arson violence (to the law enforcers).

"If they (BNP-Jamaat) commit such arson violence in a place, you will have to find out how many BNP or Jamaat men (who are behind it) there and hand them over (to the law enforcers)," she said.

She said it is the responsibility of her party to ensure the protection of public lives and property so that these can't be damaged.

"We've nothing. We've no mentor (Murobbi). We've the people of Bangladesh. We will have to move taking them with us," she added.