Bangladesh internet users reach 131m as of 2023

The number of internet subscribers reached 131 million at the end of December, 2023, including nearly 7 million new users in the last year, showed the recently released data by the country's telecom regulator.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) data showed that of the internet subscribers, some 118.49 million are mobile internet users and 12.88 million broadband internet users.

Meanwhile, with 10.61 million new mobile users in 2023, the number of subscribers in the country reached 190.81 million in December 2023.