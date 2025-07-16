Dhaka reiterates protest over border killings, push-ins
Foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Wednesday reiterated that no border guard force has the right to shoot and kill individuals along the border, stressing that those responsible for such acts should be brought to justice under Indian law.
“We have been consistently protesting such incidents, and we will continue to do so,” the adviser told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy this afternoon.
“It is illegal to shoot and kill someone for violating border laws. We are saying this clearly,” he said, reaffirming Bangladesh’s firm position on the issue.
Responding to a journalist’s query on whether the interim government’s stance on protesting border killings has softened, the adviser replied, “Not at all.”
On the issue of push-ins from India, adviser Touhid Hossain said such incidents are still happening, despite the existing legal arrangements between the two countries to take back the citizens.
“There is a prescribed process between the two countries to identify and take back citizens through the exchange of lists. Any push-in that does not follow this process is a clear violation of the rules,” he said.
The adviser noted that Bangladesh has recently taken back several citizens under the established procedure and urged India to continue adhering to the agreed process. “This is our expectation,” the adviser added.