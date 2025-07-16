Dhaka reiterates protest over border killings, push-ins

Foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Wednesday reiterated that no border guard force has the right to shoot and kill individuals along the border, stressing that those responsible for such acts should be brought to justice under Indian law.

“We have been consistently protesting such incidents, and we will continue to do so,” the adviser told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy this afternoon.

“It is illegal to shoot and kill someone for violating border laws. We are saying this clearly,” he said, reaffirming Bangladesh’s firm position on the issue.

Responding to a journalist’s query on whether the interim government’s stance on protesting border killings has softened, the adviser replied, “Not at all.”