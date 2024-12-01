Commission to recommend dropping of word 'cadre' from civil service
The Public Administration Reform Commission will recommend the government to remove the word 'cadre' from civil service.
Senior secretary at the public administration ministry, Md Mokhles Ur Rahman, said this after a meeting of the commission at the secretariat on Sunday.
He said that the word 'cadre' is perceived negatively so that the commission will recommend its removal.
Among the reform proposals, the commission plans to recommend writing those services such as Civil Service (Administration), Civil Service (Health) and Civil Service (Agriculture) without using the term 'cadre', the senior secretary added.
He called this a significant reform that could ease the negative perceptions over civil service positions.