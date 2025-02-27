Beximco Industrial Park shuts 14 units; workers’ dues to be cleared from 9 March
Labour and Employment Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain announced on Thursday that 14 units of Beximco Industrial Park have been closed, with payments to workers set to begin from 9 March.
"The Advisory Council Committee met yesterday and reached this decision," he said at a press conference addressing the labour and business situation of Beximco Industrial Park's factories.
The adviser assured that neither he nor the authorities were against the workers. "We never wanted any worker to lose their job, and we still don't. Even in the future, we won't wish for it," he added.
A total of Tk 5.25 billion will be required to settle the dues of 31,669 workers and 1,565 officials from the 14 closed industrial units. Payments will start on 9 March.
About financial challenges, the adviser said no bank was willing to provide funds. "All the banks have declined, saying they can no longer provide support. However, we have managed to arrange the required amount. InshaAllah, payments will begin on 9 March, and all dues will be cleared before mid-Ramadan," he added.
Out of the total amount, Tk 3.25 billion will come from the finance division, while the labour ministry will provide Tk 2 billion as a loan. The Bangladesh Bank will replace the funds when necessary.
A committee has also been formed to determine the next steps regarding the closed units. The committee will be led by Lutfey Siddique, the Chief Adviser's Special Envoy on International Affairs, who holds the rank of an adviser.
Urging workers to remain calm, Sakhawat Hossain said, "Please do not take any protest programme that would force us to adopt stricter measures. We do not want to be tough on anyone. I also request the workers to understand the situation. You are all patriots. I have met many of you, and I will reach out to others at the appropriate time. Please do not create or allow any situation that could lead to further problems."