Beximco Industrial Park shuts 14 units; workers’ dues to be cleared from 9 March

Labour and Employment Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain announced on Thursday that 14 units of Beximco Industrial Park have been closed, with payments to workers set to begin from 9 March.

"The Advisory Council Committee met yesterday and reached this decision," he said at a press conference addressing the labour and business situation of Beximco Industrial Park's factories.

The adviser assured that neither he nor the authorities were against the workers. "We never wanted any worker to lose their job, and we still don't. Even in the future, we won't wish for it," he added.