Women candidates including independent double in number 

The number of women candidates has witnessed a notable increase in the upcoming 12th National Parliament elections. In comparison to the previous elections in 2018, the current participation of women candidates is nearly double.

This year, a substantial proportion of women candidates are choosing to run as independents as well.

The elections are slated to take place on 7 January, adhering to the schedule. Political parties participating in the elections have already disclosed their candidates.

As per the Election Commission (EC) list, a total of 17 political parties and 133 women candidates have submitted their nomination papers. Notably, a transgender woman has also joined the list of candidates this time.