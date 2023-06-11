53rd DG level border talks kick off in New Delhi

The four-day long 53rd Director General (DG) level border conference between Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has begun in the Indian capital.

The formal meeting of the conference began at 10.30am on Sunday at BSF Chhawla Camp in New Delhi.

A 14-member Bangladeshi delegation led by Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, director general of BGB, participated in the conference while his counterpart Sujoy Lal Thaosen, director general of BSF led a 10-member Indian delegation at the four-day talks, scheduled to end Wednesday with the signing of a Joint Record of Discussions (JRD).