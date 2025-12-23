Attacks on Daily Star, Prothom Alo
Interim govt follows 'previous patterns of impunity': UN expert
Mob attacks on leading media outlets and cultural centres in Bangladesh are deeply alarming and must be investigated promptly and effectively by the government and the perpetrators brought to justice without delay, a UN expert said on Tuesday.
The interim government has 'largely followed the previous patterns of impunity, normalising attacks and threats without consequences' for the perpetrators.
The arson and vandalisation of the offices of The Daily Star and Prothom Alo and Chhayanaut cultural centre as well as the attack on the editor of New Age occurred as mass protests broke out across the country after Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent youth leader of the July 2024 uprising, died from gunshot wounds inflicted by assailants in broad daylight.
"I strongly condemn the targeted killing of an inspiring leader as well as the orchestrated mob violence against independent journalists and artists which followed the announcement of his death," said Irene Khan, the Special Rapporteur on the freedom of expression and opinion.
"The weaponisation of public anger against journalists and artists is dangerous at any time, and especially now as the country prepares for elections. It could have a chilling effect on media freedom, minority voices and dissenting views with serious consequences for democracy," Khan said.
"The mob attacks did not emerge in a vacuum but are the consequences of the failure of the interim Government to address impunity and uphold media and artistic freedom," she said.
"Over the past year, freedom of expression, especially media freedom, has come under significant pressure in Bangladesh from both State and non-State actors, online and offline."
Since 5 August 2024 hundreds of journalists have been arrested on politically motivated, dubious charges of murder, terrorism and other serious crimes and many have been arbitrarily detained for prolonged periods.
Several journalists have been killed, with the most recent case occurring last week.
In a string of incidents in recent months, journalists, editors, political commentators, cartoonists and satirists, as well as cultural organisations and women's groups have faced threats, hostility and violence from non-state actors.
"When hate speech and smear campaigns endanger the safety and reputation of media outlets, editors, journalists, artists and civil society leaders, and no corrective action is taken by the government or social media platforms, then it is only a matter of time before the words translate into violence," the Special Rapporteur said.
"I call on the government to investigate the killing of Hadi and the attacks on media outlets promptly, impartially, transparently and hold perpetrators to account with full due process," she said.
The expert called on the government to act rapidly to put in place effective protection and prevention measures to safeguard civil society, including journalists in the lead up to elections.
"If the interim government is to live up to its promise to deliver safe and fair elections, it must uphold the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and ensure that journalists, human rights defenders, civil society leaders, political candidates, women and minorities are able to exercise their fundamental rights without fear of reprisals," Khan said.
The expert is in contact with the government about this issue.