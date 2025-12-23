Interim govt follows 'previous patterns of impunity': UN expert

Mob attacks on leading media outlets and cultural centres in Bangladesh are deeply alarming and must be investigated promptly and effectively by the government and the perpetrators brought to justice without delay, a UN expert said on Tuesday.

The interim government has 'largely followed the previous patterns of impunity, normalising attacks and threats without consequences' for the perpetrators.

The arson and vandalisation of the offices of The Daily Star and Prothom Alo and Chhayanaut cultural centre as well as the attack on the editor of New Age occurred as mass protests broke out across the country after Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent youth leader of the July 2024 uprising, died from gunshot wounds inflicted by assailants in broad daylight.

"I strongly condemn the targeted killing of an inspiring leader as well as the orchestrated mob violence against independent journalists and artists which followed the announcement of his death," said Irene Khan, the Special Rapporteur on the freedom of expression and opinion.