Abu Sayeed murder: Formal charges submitted to tribunal
The formal charges in the case of the murder of Abu Sayeed, the first martyr of the July mass uprising and a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, have been submitted to the International Crimes Tribunal.
The Chief Prosecutor’s office submitted the formal charges to International Crimes Tribunal-2 this morning.
Prosecutor Gazi Monowar Hussain Tamim informed journalists covering the International Crimes Tribunal via a WhatsApp message at around 10:30 am today, Sunday. The message stated that the formal charges in the Abu Sayeed murder case had been filed with Tribunal-2.
The formal charges were supposed to be submitted yesterday, Sunday, to tribunal-2. However, as Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam was occupied with important government duties, the submission was delayed until today.
On 24 June, the investigation agency of the tribunal submitted the investigation report on Abu Sayeed’s murder case to the Chief Prosecutor’s Office. The report named 30 accused in the case, including former proctor of Begum Rokeya University, Shariful Islam.
Abu Sayeed, a student of the 12th batch of the university’s English department, was shot dead by police on 16 July last year at Park Mor near Begum Rokeya University during a student movement demanding reforms of the quota system in government jobs and protesting discrimination.