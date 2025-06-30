Abu Sayeed murder: Formal charges submitted to tribunal

The formal charges in the case of the murder of Abu Sayeed, the first martyr of the July mass uprising and a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, have been submitted to the International Crimes Tribunal.

The Chief Prosecutor’s office submitted the formal charges to International Crimes Tribunal-2 this morning.

Prosecutor Gazi Monowar Hussain Tamim informed journalists covering the International Crimes Tribunal via a WhatsApp message at around 10:30 am today, Sunday. The message stated that the formal charges in the Abu Sayeed murder case had been filed with Tribunal-2.