ICT prosecution files appeal to enhance Hasina's sentence to death
The prosecution of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today filed an appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, seeking enhancement of the sentence awarded to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.
The appeal prayed for upgrading the sentence of imprisonment till natural death to the death penalty for their conviction on certain counts of crimes against humanity committed during the July Mass Uprising.
Earlier, Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim said, "The prosecution will file the appeal with the Appellate Division today," declining to elaborate on the matter and citing a press briefing scheduled for later in the day.
On 17 November, ICT-1 convicted Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal of crimes against humanity committed during the July Mass Uprising, holding them guilty under the doctrine of superior command responsibility.
The three-member tribunal, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder, delivered the verdict after finding them guilty on multiple charges.
The court found both Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal guilty of three counts under charge number one and sentenced them to imprisonment till natural death.
It also found them guilty of three counts under charge number two and sentenced them to death for those offences.
The tribunal further found former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun guilty of the same charges but awarded him a lenient sentence of five years' imprisonment after considering his full disclosure of events and cooperation with investigators as an approver.
The tribunal also ordered the confiscation of all properties owned by Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in favour of the state and directed the authorities to ensure adequate compensation for the families of the July martyrs and those injured.