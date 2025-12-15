ICT prosecution files appeal to enhance Hasina's sentence to death

The prosecution of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today filed an appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, seeking enhancement of the sentence awarded to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

The appeal prayed for upgrading the sentence of imprisonment till natural death to the death penalty for their conviction on certain counts of crimes against humanity committed during the July Mass Uprising.

Earlier, Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim said, "The prosecution will file the appeal with the Appellate Division today," declining to elaborate on the matter and citing a press briefing scheduled for later in the day.