Ayash and three others shown arrested in sedition case

Police have said they have shown four people detained over defacing wall art depicting Rabindranath outside the Shilpakala Academy in Segunbagicha, Dhaka, as arrested in a sedition case.

Sheikh Zahidul Islam, deputy commissioner (DC) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Ramna Division, told Prothom Alo on Sunday that the information was correct. He said, “Four people have been shown as arrested in a case filed over allegations of anti-state activities in connection with the incident.”