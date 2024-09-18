Sedition case filed against ex-CECs, all MPs of last three parliaments

A case has been filed in Chattogram against three former chief election commissioners Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed, KM Nurul Huda, Kazi Habibul Awal, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and all members of parliament in the last three general elections.

A freedom fighter named Ekramul Karim filed the case accusing them of fraudulence and sedition with Chattogram metropolitan magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam’s court today, Wednesday.

Plaintiff Ekramul Karim’s lawyer Kafil Uddin told Prothom Alo that the court has ordered police to investigate the case.

Many popular leaders of opposition parties did not participate in these elections held in 2014, 2018 and 2024.

People couldn’t choose their leaders in these three elections. Officials of field administration and law enforcers acted partially due to the failure of those who were in charge of the election commission at that time.

The election commissioners and administrative officials breached the constitution by spending huge amounts of money in these three elections. That’s why they were sued for fraudulence and sedition.