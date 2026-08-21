Banglalink seeks commercial approval for mobile communications without towers
Banglalink launched a trial 'Direct-to-Cell' (D2C) service to bring people in remote mountainous areas, chars, offshore islands, and sea regions under mobile network coverage. Claiming the initiative a success, the operator now seeks to launch this satellite-based service commercially. To this end, Banglalink submitted an application to the regulatory body, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).
Banglalink will run this service in partnership with Starlink, a satellite internet service created by the US-based company, SpaceX. Upon approval, the initial plan is to offer SMS and light data services, with scope to expand into voice and fuller data services later.
How D2C works
Standard mobile communication systems rely primarily on land-based mobile towers. Signals sent from a phone first travel to the nearest tower. However, if an area lacks towers or if towers become inoperable during a disaster, mobile network access is lost.
With Direct-to-Cell technology, the phone's signal reaches directly to satellites orbiting in space. The satellite then transmits that signal to a ground station, which connects to the respective mobile operator's network to enable text or data transmission.
A major advantage of this technology is that users do not require a separate satellite phone or specialised hardware.
The service can be accessed using standard, technology-compatible 4G mobile phones. When moving outside mobile tower coverage, the phone automatically attempts to connect to a satellite.
Why it is needed
According to BTRC data, the total number of mobile subscribers across the country's four operators is nearly 190 million, with around 120 million using mobile internet. The operators own 21,369 towers, while sharing more than 7,000 additional towers.
However, mobile coverage has not reached every region of the country. Establishing terrestrial network infrastructure in remote mountainous areas, chars, coastal zones, and the deep sea remains difficult. Furthermore, the cost of installing and maintaining new towers in these areas is relatively high, leaving operators less inclined to build towers in sparsely populated or remote regions.
Direct-to-Cell technology offers a way to ease these limitations. Where tower installation proves difficult, satellites can deliver basic communication services directly to standard mobile phones.
Trial operations
In April this year, Banglalink sought permission from BTRC to test the Direct-to-Cell service via Starlink. In May, the government granted approval for a two-month Proof of Concept (PoC) test to evaluate the effectiveness of providing mobile connectivity to standard mobile phones in off-grid areas via satellite. During the trial, the technology was tested in areas outside regular network coverage, including Bandarban and Sandwip.
Banglalink stated that as part of the trial operations, it conducted demonstrations of the D2C service before officials from the BTRC, the Posts and Telecommunications Division, and relevant government and security agencies. According to recent information from the company, features including SMS, OTT-based messaging, and OTT voice calls were demonstrated.
Letter requesting commercial approval
Following the trial's completion, Banglalink recently sent a letter to BTRC seeking approval to launch the service commercially in partnership with Starlink. The letter noted that the PoC proved standard LTE-capable mobile phones can connect directly to D2C services without additional hardware. On this basis, they requested permission to commence commercial operations with SMS and light data services under their existing Cellular Mobile Services Operator License.
The letter further highlighted that during natural disasters, when standard mobile towers or fibre networks suffer damage, D2C can serve as an alternative communication channel. Additionally, fishermen and other maritime professionals in the deep sea, who currently remain outside terrestrial coverage, will gain the opportunity to stay connected.
Banglalink reiterated its commitment to complying with all terms and guidelines set by the Commission.
When asked, Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer at Banglalink, told Prothom Alo, "Starlink's Direct-to-Cell technology has created the potential to strengthen communication systems for people in remote and inaccessible areas. Having successfully completed the trial, we are now awaiting the necessary regulatory approvals. Once approved, it will be possible to launch this innovative technology commercially."
Initial services offered
According to Banglalink sources, initial plans upon commercial approval involve launching SMS and OTT messaging, with voice and broader data services added in subsequent phases. Therefore, users should not expect high-speed internet comparable to standard mobile broadband right from the start.
The core benefit of D2C in its current implementation lies in enabling limited-bandwidth communication even when out of range of traditional mobile networks.
Regulatory considerations
Despite the trial's success, regulatory approval remains crucial before launching commercial services. BTRC's initial authorisation to Banglalink was restricted strictly to trial operations, with explicit conditions stating that the trial permit does not guarantee future commercial approval.
Internationally, spectrum allocation for Direct-to-Cell services remains under discussion. Decisions regarding how IMT bands—designated for terrestrial mobile services under the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)—will be utilised for satellite-delivered mobile services have not been finalised globally. A decision is expected at the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) in 2027.
Questions also remain within Bangladesh's domestic regulatory framework. BTRC's NGSO (Non-Geostationary Orbit) Satellite Services guidelines explicitly prohibit delivering 'Satellite and terrestrial IMT services' under this licence. IMT refers to the technologies and spectrum designated for mobile communications.
Nevertheless, a source within BTRC indicated that the commission views D2C technology positively.
Major General (retd) Emdad Ul Bari, Chairman of BTRC, told Prothom Alo that the commission has not yet received the final trial report for the Direct-to-Cell technology. Subsequent decisions will be taken once the report is submitted.