Banglalink seeks commercial approval for mobile communications without towers

Standard mobile communication systems rely primarily on land-based mobile towers. Signals sent from a phone first travel to the nearest tower. However, if an area lacks towers or if towers become inoperable during a disaster, mobile network access is lost.

With Direct-to-Cell technology, the phone's signal reaches directly to satellites orbiting in space. The satellite then transmits that signal to a ground station, which connects to the respective mobile operator's network to enable text or data transmission.

A major advantage of this technology is that users do not require a separate satellite phone or specialised hardware.

The service can be accessed using standard, technology-compatible 4G mobile phones. When moving outside mobile tower coverage, the phone automatically attempts to connect to a satellite.