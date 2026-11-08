Finance minister, state minister find discrepancies in GDP figures

Several discrepancies have been found in the calculation of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) during the previous government’s tenure. A committee identified the inconsistencies through a forensic audit. The report will be published soon after being reviewed by experts.

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and State Minister for Planning Md Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki made the remarks at a discussion held at the auditorium of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Sunday, marking National Statistics Day.

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury was the chief guest at the event. Other special guests included the Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Zahir Uddin Swapan, Adviser to the Finance and Planning Ministry Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, and State Minister Md Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki.

The event was chaired by Md Firoz Sarkar, secretary of the Statistics and Informatics Division. BBS Director General Md Shamimul Haque delivered the welcome address.

BBS Director Kabir Uddin Ahmad, Dhaka University professor Syed Shahadat Hossain and Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) Director General AK Enamul Haque also spoke at the meeting.