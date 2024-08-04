Broadband internet will remain active: ISPAB president

The 4G network on mobile phone has been shut down again after seven days of its restoration in the face of crisis centering the quota reform movement.

The 4G service was shut down at the order of a government agency after 12:00 pm today, Sunday.

Though the mobile internet service has been turned off, the broadband internet will remain active, stated Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) president Emdadul Haque.