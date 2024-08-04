Broadband internet will remain active: ISPAB president
The 4G network on mobile phone has been shut down again after seven days of its restoration in the face of crisis centering the quota reform movement.
The 4G service was shut down at the order of a government agency after 12:00 pm today, Sunday.
Though the mobile internet service has been turned off, the broadband internet will remain active, stated Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) president Emdadul Haque.
Emdadul Haque told Prothom Alo around 2:00 pm today, “We still have not received any directives to shut down the internet. So, even if the mobile internet is closed, the broadband internet will remain active. However, the social media might remain closed. From our side we can say that the broadband internet will not be shut down.”
In the face of demonstrations and violence, mobile internet was turned off in the country on 17 July night and the broadband internet around 9:00 pm on 18 July.
After five days broadband internet was restored on limited scale on 23 July. And, the 4G mobile network was reactivated after 10 days at 3:00 pm on 28 July.