A remarkable guard of honour

They told me about their plan to go to India. The resistance war in Jhenaidah had already begun on the night of 25 March. The local revolutionary committee accepted me as the chief organiser. As a result, MNA Aziz had deep faith in me. He too, told me to take necessary preparation. Around 1:00pm, I passed the news on to my childhood friend and then SDO, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury.

Right after 25 March, Tawfiq contacted the Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the administration of Nadia district. He immediately informed them that two VVIP leaders of Awami League would cross the border. I left for Chuadanga with Tajuddin Ahmed and Amir-ul Islam by a Jeep. It was 5:00 in the afternoon by the time we reached the wartime headquarters of Major Abu Osman Chowdhury at the Chuadanga Circuit House. Meanwhile, Tawfiq also reached Chuadanga from Meherpur. Tajuddin and Amir-ul Islam were sitting the car and Major Abu Osman had a brief conversation with them through the window. Within a few minutes Tawfiq’s car started to move and we followed. We reached the Changkhali border by the evening. Captain Mahapatra of Changkhali BOP received Tajuddin and Amir-ul Islam as VVIPs.