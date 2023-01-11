One dies of Nipah virus in Rajshahi

Nipah virus was first diagnosed in Meherpur in 2001. Till now, 326 people have been infected with the virus. Of them, 231 people died.
The virus is transmitted from animals to humans and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly between people, according to the World Health Organisation.
IEDCR researchers said Nipah virus claimed a woman's life in Rajshahi last week. The 35-year-old woman consumed the raw date juice before being infected with the virus.
In the event, the IEDCR director Tahmina Shirin said the death rate is high among the people infected with Nipah.
The virus is transmitted from bat to juice and then juice to humans.
"So, we will have to refrain from having raw juice. Increasing awareness over the issue is mandatory," Tahmina Shirin added.