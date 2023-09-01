Bangladesh still at high TB risk, 18 per cent cases not detected

The National Tuberculosis Control Strategy Paper says that by 2025 the number of TB cases must be decreased by 75 per cent (as compared to 2015). In 2015 the number of TB deaths was 73,000. That means in the next two years this number must be reduced to around 18,000. By 2025, new incidence of TB must be cut by 50 per cent (compared to 2015). Bangladesh, however, is far from both targets.

Physicians say TB is an air borne disease. The risks are higher for those in closer proximity to TB patients. That is why when a person is diagnosed with TB, those around the patient must also undergo tests.

Persons connected to the TB control programme say that in order to meet the target, it is important to pay attention to increasing the rate of detecting TB cases, to ensure follow-up treatment of the diagnosed patients, to increase awareness at a community level and ensure proper training of health workers.

Infants with TB not being diagnosed properly

The National Tuberculosis Control Programme began after the independence of the country. From after 1994, every three years a team of local and international experts (TB related joint monitoring mission) evaluates this programme and submits their report to the government. It makes recommendations concerning the various TB-related sectors. The latest report was submitted in 2023.

A review of several reports of the joint monitoring mission reveals that infant's TB is not being diagnosed properly in the country. An estimation is drawn up of infants being infected with TB in relation to the country's population and prevalence of TB. This indicates that only 4 per cent of the infants with TB are detected. That means, 96 per cent of the infants with TB are not being diagnosed.

The 2019 report of the joint monitoring team discussed the matter of diagnosis and treatment of TB in infants. The report made several recommendations too. However, not much progress has been made in this connection.