Jamaat to investigate what lies behind incident in Cumilla

The central executive council of Jamaat-e-Islami has discussed the clashes, crude bomb explosions and vandalism at the party’s Cumilla city office. The party will investigate whether the incident stemmed from internal factional rivalry or other causes.

The meeting began at the party’s central office in Moghbazar, Dhaka, on Thursday evening and lasted around an hour and a half.

According to sources, the meeting discussed several issues, including the country’s recent political situation, a long march towards Khulna by the 11-party alliance scheduled for 31 October, and the upcoming local government elections. The incident in Cumilla received particular attention.